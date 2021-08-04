 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Bloomington man accused of strangulation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man has been charged with aggravated domestic battery-strangulation and domestic battery causing bodily harm.

Police responded to a Bloomington gas station Monday where they found Trevor A.L. Kelly, 20, who admitted he was mad because of “various things going on,” prosecutors said in a probable cause statement.

Trevor A.L. Kelly

Trevor A.L. Kelly, 20, of Bloomington, is charged with aggravated domestic battery-strangulation and domestic battery.

Police located a victim who had locked herself in a bathroom. They observed injuries that included presumed internal bleeding and bruises to her eye, red marks, a cut, and an apparent ligature mark on her neck, prosecutors said.

Normal man identified in fatal motorcycle crash

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Kelly is accused of strangling the woman with a belt until she lost consciousness. He is charged with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery causing bodily harm.

Here are some tips for pickpocket prevention.

He remains jailed in lieu of posting $2,535. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim and a Saybrook address.

An arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 27.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Supply shortages tough on Twin City business

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News