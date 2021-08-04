Bloomington man accused of strangulation

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man has been charged with aggravated domestic battery-strangulation and domestic battery causing bodily harm.

Police responded to a Bloomington gas station Monday where they found Trevor A.L. Kelly, 20, who admitted he was mad because of “various things going on,” prosecutors said in a probable cause statement.

Police located a victim who had locked herself in a bathroom. They observed injuries that included presumed internal bleeding and bruises to her eye, red marks, a cut, and an apparent ligature mark on her neck, prosecutors said.

Kelly is accused of strangling the woman with a belt until she lost consciousness. He is charged with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery causing bodily harm.

He remains jailed in lieu of posting $2,535. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim and a Saybrook address.

An arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 27.

