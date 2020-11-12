 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bloomington man accused of striking man, lodging chair leg in skull
0 comments

Bloomington man accused of striking man, lodging chair leg in skull

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was arrested Thursday and is in custody in connection with an altercation that left a man with a chair leg stuck in his skull.

Loren M. Jepsen, 32, is charged with home invasion, aggravated battery and mob action.

According to court documents, prosecutors say he went into a Normal residence on Oct. 18 and struck the victim in the head with a chair leg, causing it to become lodged in the man's skull.

A warrant for Jepsen’s arrest was issued Oct. 26 and returned when Normal officers arrested him Thursday.

A Eureka woman was charged last month in connection with the same incident.

Shauntia Damm, 36, is charged with home invasion with a dangerous weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and mob action.

Investigators say the incident occurred around 7:50 p.m. Oct. 18 in Normal. Police were called to the 700 block of Kathleen Drive for reports of a victim with a stab wound.

According to court documents, officers found a man in the fetal position against a wall in the kitchen with “what appeared to be a wooden chair leg lodged into his head.” The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Jepsen was jailed Thursday in lieu of posting $25,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for Nov. 20.

The latest Crime Stoppers cases:

Loren M. Jepsen

Jepsen

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Damage to a Bloomington gambling machine caught on camera

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News