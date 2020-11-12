Bloomington man accused of striking man, lodging chair leg in skull

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was arrested Thursday and is in custody in connection with an altercation that left a man with a chair leg stuck in his skull.

Loren M. Jepsen, 32, is charged with home invasion, aggravated battery and mob action.

According to court documents, prosecutors say he went into a Normal residence on Oct. 18 and struck the victim in the head with a chair leg, causing it to become lodged in the man's skull.

A warrant for Jepsen’s arrest was issued Oct. 26 and returned when Normal officers arrested him Thursday.

A Eureka woman was charged last month in connection with the same incident.