 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bloomington man arrested for residential burglary
0 comments
top story

Bloomington man arrested for residential burglary

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man is charged with residential burglary.

Frank Sirtoff, 60, is accused of breaking into his neighbor’s apartment Wednesday and stealing an audio speaker, several DVDs, XBOX games, a power cigarette rolling machine and LED lights.

Frank Sirtoff

Sirtoff

Video surveillance footage showed the victim dropped his key when exiting his apartment earlier in the day and Sirtoff was shown attempting to cover the security camera with a carpet, a prosecutor said.

Bloomington woman jailed for possession of stolen car, police say

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sirtoff admitted to entering the apartment and stealing the property, according to a probable cause statement read in court.

He is charged with residential burglary (class 1 felony), theft (class 4 felony) and criminal trespass to a residence (class A misdemeanor.)

Sirtoff was jailed in lieu of posting $2,035 bond and an arraignment is scheduled for March 26.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News