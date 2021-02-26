Bloomington man arrested for residential burglary

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man is charged with residential burglary.

Frank Sirtoff, 60, is accused of breaking into his neighbor’s apartment Wednesday and stealing an audio speaker, several DVDs, XBOX games, a power cigarette rolling machine and LED lights.

Video surveillance footage showed the victim dropped his key when exiting his apartment earlier in the day and Sirtoff was shown attempting to cover the security camera with a carpet, a prosecutor said.

Sirtoff admitted to entering the apartment and stealing the property, according to a probable cause statement read in court.

He is charged with residential burglary (class 1 felony), theft (class 4 felony) and criminal trespass to a residence (class A misdemeanor.)

Sirtoff was jailed in lieu of posting $2,035 bond and an arraignment is scheduled for March 26.

