Bloomington man arrested in Tennessee on attempted murder charges
Joseph Thornton

Joseph Thornton charged with attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful use of weapons. When the warrant was issued, his bond was set at $750,000 with 10% to apply.

NASHVILLE — A Bloomington man was arrested Thursday in Nashville for attempted murder, police said Friday.

Joseph R. Thornton III, 49, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force for several McLean County warrants, including his involvement in a shooting in early June, according to a statement from Bloomington police.

A warrant for his arrest was issued June 3 after Bloomington officers were called to the 800 block of East Washington Street for a man who had been shot.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries from a gunshot fired outside during an argument, police said. Further details about his condition were not available Friday.

His arrest warrant includes charges of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful use of weapons.

Thornton is being held in the Davidson County Jail in Nashville and will be returned to McLean County.

When the warrant was issued, his bond was set at $750,000 with 10% to apply, meaning he would have to pay $75,035 to be released from the McLean County Jail.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

