Bloomington man arrested in Tennessee on attempted murder charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NASHVILLE — A Bloomington man was arrested Thursday in Nashville for attempted murder, police said Friday.

Joseph R. Thornton III, 49, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force for several McLean County warrants, including his involvement in a shooting in early June, according to a statement from Bloomington police.

A warrant for his arrest was issued June 3 after Bloomington officers were called to the 800 block of East Washington Street for a man who had been shot.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries from a gunshot fired outside during an argument, police said. Further details about his condition were not available Friday.