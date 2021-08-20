Bloomington man arrested on 9 warrants for sexual assault of minor

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man was arrested Thursday on nine warrants for sexual assault of a minor, police said.
John A. Gillin, 37, is being held at the McLean County Jail after Bloomington Police Department and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force officers arrested him about 1:10 p.m. Thursday after a “long-term” investigation.
The investigation began in 2019 after a complaint was filed, police said.
His bond was set at $1 million with 10% to apply, meaning he would need to pay $100,000 plus a bond fee to be released from custody.