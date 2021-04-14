 Skip to main content
Bloomington man beat disabled woman with cane, prosecutors say
top story

Bloomington man beat disabled woman with cane, prosecutors say

Robert Coone

Robert Coone, 25, is accused of beating his girlfriend and fracturing her foot with her walking cane, and punching her in the face. Coone is charged with one count of aggravated domestic battery, three counts of aggravated battery, and two counts of domestic battery.

 PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

BLOOMINGTON – Bond was set Wednesday for a Bloomington man who authorities accuse of beating his girlfriend with her walking cane.

Robert Coone, 25, repeatedly struck his physically disabled girlfriend’s legs with her wooden walking cane, fracturing her foot, prosecutors said. He is also accused of repeatedly punching her face in a separate incident, according to prosecutors. 

Coone was jailed in lieu of posting $3,035 and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim or their residence.

An arraignment remains scheduled for May 7.

