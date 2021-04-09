Bloomington man beat his girlfriend with her walking cane, police say

BLOOMINGTON — Domestic battery charges are pending for a Bloomington man after police say he beat his girlfriend on two occasions.

Robert Coone, 25, is accused of punching and knocking his physically disabled girlfriend onto a bed, then “repeatedly” striking her legs with her wooden walking cane, resulting in a fractured foot on March 29, prosecutors said in court.

Another argument on April 7 led to Coone “repeatedly” punching her face, prosecutors said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Coone was jailed without bond, pending a domestic violence risk assessment.

He was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

A bond review hearing is set for April 14, and an arraignment is scheduled for May 7.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.