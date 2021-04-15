 Skip to main content
Bloomington man beat pregnant girlfriend, police say
Bloomington man beat pregnant girlfriend, police say

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man is accused of beating his girlfriend “approximately every other day” throughout the duration of her pregnancy.

Lance L. Cotton, 29, is charged with two counts of aggravated domestic battery and two counts of domestic battery.

The woman came forward to police after giving birth to her child in April, when police observed scars, cuts and bruises to her arms, legs, back and face, prosecutors said.

The victim also said Cotton repeatedly threatened to kill her, prosecutors said.

Cotton was jailed in lieu of posting $20,035 and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

An arraignment is scheduled for May 7.

