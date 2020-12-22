Bloomington man broke in Miller Park Zoo, high school, prosecutors say

BLOOMINGTON — Police said a Bloomington man burglarized the Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington High School and a west Bloomington business building.
Donald F. Connelly, 21, is charged with three counts of burglary, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and criminal trespass to vehicles.
According to court documents and the probable cause statement read in court Tuesday, Connelly admitted to breaking into the zoo between Nov. 24 and 25, cutting several gate locks in the process. Animal medications, a gun safe, with three firearms, and a van were stolen from the zoo, police said.
He also admitted to breaking into the former West Side Food and Beverage between Nov. 17 and Dec. 1, where a wall-mounted air conditioner was pushed in to gain entry to the building. Alcohol and other property was stolen, a prosecutor said.
Several storage trailers that belong to Bloomington High School were burglarized between Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, according to the court statement. Laptops, tools and other stolen property were taken from the trailers and later found in the roadway near the school and in a nearby residential yard.
A prosecutor said Connelly’s bicycle was found in one of the trailers with stolen items from the school trailers and from West Side Food and Beverage in the bike's basket.
Storage trailers parked at the Charis Community Church in Bloomington were reportedly burglarized between Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 as well. Items stolen from BHS were found in the church parking lot.
Connelly was already in McLean County custody on another matter when police identified as a suspect in these burglaries. His bond was set at $100,000, 10% to apply. He would have to pay $10,035 to be released on these charges.
Top crime stories for 2020 for The Pantagraph
Top crime stories for 2020 for The Pantagraph
Statistics may tell us that crime, overall, dropped somewhat in Central Illinois in 2020, with the exception of domestic violence cases. COVID-19 may have had something to do with a perceived drop in such categories as armed robberies, but still, the criminal damage done in the span of one week - May 31 - June 6, outweighed previous years. Several Twin City businesses were looted and 11 Normal Police cars were damaged in the civil unrest that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
In response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, civil unrest kept first responders busy on the last day of May and through the first …
Police said a 20-year-old man died and two other men were in critical condition after they were shot Oct. 12 in the 1600 block of Iowa Street …
Dewon Griffin, 19, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon i…
On May 31, a crowd estimated at 1,000 gathered for a peaceful rally outside the McLean County Law and Justice Center. After the rally, some pa…
Shaun A. Kink, 34, was arrested at 4:45 p.m. January 15, Bloomington police said.
What a year for Don Whalen. Convicted of killing his father, he served 28 years in prison before the conviction was vacated by the 4th Appella…
Police are investigating three shootings that were reported Aug. 19, leaving one man injured.
Police are investigating after a man was shot in the foot on July 28. Officers were sent to 115 Valley View Circle for a call of shots fired a…
Police are continuing to investigate after a man was shot in the foot in Bloomington. Police were called to the 700 block of East Monroe Stree…
A man shot in Bloomington early Wednesday was being treated for what are thought to be life-threatening injuries at OSF HealthCare Saint Franc…
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.