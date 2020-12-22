Bloomington man broke in Miller Park Zoo, high school, prosecutors say

BLOOMINGTON — Police said a Bloomington man burglarized the Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington High School and a west Bloomington business building.

Donald F. Connelly, 21, is charged with three counts of burglary, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and criminal trespass to vehicles.

According to court documents and the probable cause statement read in court Tuesday, Connelly admitted to breaking into the zoo between Nov. 24 and 25, cutting several gate locks in the process. Animal medications, a gun safe, with three firearms, and a van were stolen from the zoo, police said.

He also admitted to breaking into the former West Side Food and Beverage between Nov. 17 and Dec. 1, where a wall-mounted air conditioner was pushed in to gain entry to the building. Alcohol and other property was stolen, a prosecutor said.