Bloomington man broke in Miller Park Zoo, high school, prosecutors say
MCLEAN COUTNY CIRCUIT COURT

Bloomington man broke in Miller Park Zoo, high school, prosecutors say

Donald Connelly

Connelly

BLOOMINGTON — Police said a Bloomington man burglarized the Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington High School and a west Bloomington business building.

Donald F. Connelly, 21, is charged with three counts of burglary, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and criminal trespass to vehicles.

According to court documents and the probable cause statement read in court Tuesday, Connelly admitted to breaking into the zoo between Nov. 24 and 25, cutting several gate locks in the process. Animal medications, a gun safe, with three firearms, and a van were stolen from the zoo, police said. 

He also admitted to breaking into the former West Side Food and Beverage between Nov. 17 and Dec. 1, where a wall-mounted air conditioner was pushed in to gain entry to the building. Alcohol and other property was stolen, a prosecutor said.

Several storage trailers that belong to Bloomington High School were burglarized between Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, according to the court statement. Laptops, tools and other stolen property were taken from the trailers and later found in the roadway near the school and in a nearby residential yard.

A prosecutor said Connelly’s bicycle was found in one of the trailers with stolen items from the school trailers and from West Side Food and Beverage in the bike's basket.

Storage trailers parked at the Charis Community Church in Bloomington were reportedly burglarized between Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 as well. Items stolen from BHS were found in the church parking lot.

Connelly was already in McLean County custody on another matter when police identified as a suspect in these burglaries. His bond was set at $100,000, 10% to apply. He would have to pay $10,035 to be released on these charges.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

