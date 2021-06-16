 Skip to main content
Bloomington man broke in, stole items from local nonprofit, police say

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is accused of breaking into and stealing phones, laptops and other items from a nonprofit organization.

Timothy T. Grayson, 34, is charged with one count of burglary.

Timothy T. Grayson, 34, of Bloomington, is charged with burglary at Project Oz, 1105 W Front St, Bloomington. 

In a probable cause statement, prosecutors said he broke into Project Oz, 1105 W. Front St., Bloomington, sometime between June 4 and 7.

Prosecutors said he stole six iPhones, two Samsung smartphones, four laptops, two laptop backpacks, clothing, 60 gift cards and cash.

Grayson remains jailed in lieu of posting $2,035.

He was ordered to have no contact with Project Oz, which provides crisis intervention and various resources for young people. 

An arraignment is scheduled for July 2.

