Bloomington man burglarized apartments, police say
Charles Bradley

Charles Bradley, 58, of Bloomington, is charged with one count of burglary and one count of criminal damage to property.

 PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was released from custody Thursday on a burglary charge.

Charles Bradley, 58, is accused of burglarizing the Main Street Apartments in the 1900 block of Peach Street in Bloomington on Wednesday afternoon.

Upon arrival to the scene, police located Bradley with bloody hands, prosecutors said, which appeared to have resulted from a broken window.

Damage to the property was in excess of $2,000, prosecutors said.

Bradley was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond, and he was ordered to have no contact with the building’s location.

An arraignment is set for May 14.

