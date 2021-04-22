Bloomington man burglarized Main Street Apartments, police say

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was released from custody Thursday on a burglary charge.

Charles Bradley, 58, is accused of burglarizing the Main Street Apartments in the 1900 block of Peach Street in Bloomington on Wednesday afternoon.

Upon arrival to the scene, police located Bradley with bloody hands, prosecutors said, which appeared to have resulted from a broken window.

Damage to the property was in excess of $2,000, prosecutors said.

Bradley was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond, and he was ordered to have no contact with the building’s location.

An arraignment is set for May 14.

