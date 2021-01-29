 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bloomington man charged for cocaine delivery
0 comments
top story

Bloomington man charged for cocaine delivery

{{featured_button_text}}
Police Lights

BLOOMINGTON – A cocaine delivery charge is pending for a Bloomington man.

Maddex Whitler, 20, “unlawfully delivered to Normal Police Vice Unit … more than one but less than 15 grams of cocaine,” according to a court document.

Bloomington woman accused of cocaine delivery

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Whitler was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for March 5.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

32 unsolved crimes in Illinois

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Damage to a Bloomington gambling machine caught on camera

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News