Bloomington man charged in connection with looting at Target in Normal

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man faces felony charges related to the May 31 looting in Normal.

Daisean L. Taylor, 20, of the 300 block of Reeveston Drive, is charged with Class 2 burglary, Class 4 mob action and Class 4 looting for his alleged actions on May 31 at Target on Veterans Parkway in Normal.

He was released on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond and ordered to have no contact with the Shoppes at College Hills.

Taylor is among more than two dozen people arrested in connection with the two nights of looting in Bloomington-Normal.

On Wednesday morning, Normal police released seven photos of people suspected to have been involved in looting and vandalism on May 31.