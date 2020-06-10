You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bloomington man charged in connection with looting at Target in Normal
alert

Bloomington man charged in connection with looting at Target in Normal

{{featured_button_text}}
Courts

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man faces felony charges related to the May 31 looting in Normal.

Daisean L. Taylor, 20, of the 300 block of Reeveston Drive, is charged with Class 2 burglary, Class 4 mob action and Class 4 looting for his alleged actions on May 31 at Target on Veterans Parkway in Normal.

He was released on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond and ordered to have no contact with the Shoppes at College Hills.

Taylor is among more than two dozen people arrested in connection with the two nights of looting in Bloomington-Normal.

On Wednesday morning, Normal police released seven photos of people suspected to have been involved in looting and vandalism on May 31.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Darren Wolters at 309-433-3415 or dwolters@normal.org.

Daisean Taylor

Taylor

Normal police asks for the public's help identifying looting suspects:

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News