Bloomington man charged in domestic battery
{{featured_button_text}}
Albert Edwards

Edwards

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man faces battery charges.

Albert V. Edwards, 53, is charged with aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation and domestic battery causing great bodily harm.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $8,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for Nov. 6.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

