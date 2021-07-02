Bloomington man charged in fatal fight

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is charged with aggravated battery after police say he was involved in a fight that caused fatal injury.

On Friday, June 25, Bloomington police were called to a hotel on Brickyard Drive at about 12:50 a.m. for a report of an unconscious person. There they found 44-year-old James G. Noplos lying on the ground unconscious and bleeding from his head, according to a statement from police.

Investigating officers identified Anthony R. Gillespie, 39, as a suspect who had punched Noplos. He was arrested about 1:30 a.m. without incident in the 300 block of East Wood Street.

Gillespie is charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and two counts of obstructing justice. He was jailed in lieu of posting $50,035.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Noplos, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, was taken to a Peoria hospital in critical condition. On June 30, he died of his injuries. According to Bloomington police, Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said his cause of death was blunt force head trauma.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to Noplos’ death is asked to contact Detective Ty Klein at 309-434-2366 or tklein@cityblm.org.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.