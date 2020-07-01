Bloomington man charged in Target looting

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man has been charged with four counts of mob action for the looting of Target.
Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner said Wednesday that Anthony D. Crose, 21, “was one of the main instigators out there” when Target was broken into and burglarized late May 31 and into the early hours of June 1.
A warrant for his arrest was issued June 5 and returned Tuesday, according to court documents.
The Class 4 felony charges allege he and a group of people “violently inflicted injury” on a person, a Normal police vehicle and the Target building at 301 N. Veterans Parkway, according to court documents.
Crose was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 24.
The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases
Darius French
Star Jones
Timothy L. King
Deonte Spates
Terrell Moon
Aaron J. Fluty
James Fields
Regina M. Evans
Carl R. Herrman
Brandon Finley
Timothy Chalcraft
Vincent Granderson
Tylon Rodgers
Deandre Dow
Fiona Sullivan
Kelli Shine
Tanicka T. Chiestder
Gene Jones
Ashley Robinson
Jacob Tempel
Shaquille Dorsey
James Fields
Oritsejolomi Mene-Okotie
Rafica Hooks
Caleb Lundskow
Angjell Brackins
Wilmer Hernandez
Patricia Seymon
Jerome Harris
Allen Creasy
Brooke Morlock
Donald Quesenberry Jr.
Devin Leigh Michel
Sergio Guevara
Brandy Andrews
Bobby Talley
Wilmer Hernandez
Felipe Reyes Jr.
Johnathon Schouten
Megan Bridget Coonelly
Devin Leigh Michel
Davis William Hopkins
Erin Joy Robertson
James Schulz
Sergio Guevara
Michael Watson
Richard James Sieracki
Cesar Armando Guerra y Guerra
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.