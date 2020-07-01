Bloomington man charged in Target looting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man has been charged with four counts of mob action for the looting of Target.

Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner said Wednesday that Anthony D. Crose, 21, “was one of the main instigators out there” when Target was broken into and burglarized late May 31 and into the early hours of June 1.

A warrant for his arrest was issued June 5 and returned Tuesday, according to court documents.

The Class 4 felony charges allege he and a group of people “violently inflicted injury” on a person, a Normal police vehicle and the Target building at 301 N. Veterans Parkway, according to court documents.