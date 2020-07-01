You are the owner of this article.
Bloomington man charged in Target looting
Bloomington man charged in Target looting

Anthony Crose

Crose

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man has been charged with four counts of mob action for the looting of Target

Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner said Wednesday that Anthony D. Crose, 21, “was one of the main instigators out there” when Target was broken into and burglarized late May 31 and into the early hours of June 1.

A warrant for his arrest was issued June 5 and returned Tuesday, according to court documents.

The Class 4 felony charges allege he and a group of people “violently inflicted injury” on a person, a Normal police vehicle and the Target building at 301 N. Veterans Parkway, according to court documents. 

Crose was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 24.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

