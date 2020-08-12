Bloomington man charged with 7 felonies after drug seizure

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man faces seven drug charges.
Jaylin M. Caldwell, 19, is charged with unlawful delivery of 1-15 grams of cocaine; unlawful possession of 1-15 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver; unlawful possession of 1-15 grams of heroin with the intent to deliver; unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine; unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of heroin; unlawful possession of 30-500 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver; and unlawful possession of 100-500 grams of cannabis.
He was arrested Tuesday in the execution of a Bloomington Police Department vice unit investigation, prosecutors said in court Wednesday.
Caldwell was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035. An arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 4.
