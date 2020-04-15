You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bloomington man charged with aggravated arson after house fire

Bloomington man charged with aggravated arson after house fire

{{featured_button_text}}
Courts

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington man who was arrested after a Monday house fire was formally charged Wednesday afternoon.

Andrew L. Stanley, 37, is charged with aggravated arson. He is accused of setting his home on fire while a woman and a teenage girl were inside.

He is being held in the McLean County Jail in lieu of posting $15,035 and was ordered to avoid contact with the victims.

Bloomington Fire and Police departments were called to the 800 block of East Bissell Street Monday afternoon for a reported house fire and domestic dispute. During their investigation, firefighters determined the fire started in a bedroom and police said preliminary information indicated it was not accidental.

No injuries were reported in the fire. The house was heavily damaged throughout by the heat and smoke, though firefighters contained the fire to the bedroom.

An arraignment hearing for Stanley is scheduled for May 8.

Andrew Stanley

Stanley

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News