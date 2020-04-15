Bloomington man charged with aggravated arson after house fire

Though the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has increased, so has hospital capacity, Pritzker said. Many hospitals have been working in recent weeks to add beds. The state’s hospitals have about 4,600 more beds than they did in August, he said.
In all, about 37% of Illinois’ 30,134 beds were available Monday, compared with a week earlier when 43% of 28,139 beds were available.
Intensive care unit beds are another top metric. As of Monday, about one-third of the state’s 2,987 ICU beds were available. A week earlier, about 35% of 2,709 ICU beds were open.
COVID-19 patients occupied about 40% of the state’s ICU beds as of Monday, down from 43% a week earlier. COVID-19 patients also were using 25% of the state’s 3,140 ventilators on Monday, compared with 29% of 2,791 ventilators a week earlier.
No region of the state had less than 15% availability of ICU beds or ventilators as of Tuesday, Pritzker said.
The southwest suburbs had the lowest percentage of available ICU beds, at 16.6% of 427 beds open, down from 20.7% of 372 beds open a week earlier. The next lowest percentage was in the city, which had 22.6% of 916 ICU beds available, down from 24.7% of 774 beds a week earlier.
The governor said hospitals are mostly doing “a great job of directing patients amongst themselves,” but he would step in to direct ICU patients to hospitals that are more available if needed.
A number of alternate care sites also are being set up should Illinois need more beds than hospitals can provide, including at convention center McCormick Place, and the previously closed Westlake, MetroSouth and Advocate Sherman hospitals.
Also Tuesday, Pritzker said he’s had conversations in recent days with leaders in neighboring states about coordinating efforts to eventually ease stay-at-home restrictions. On Monday, groups of Democratic governors in the Northeast and on the West Coast announced that they were in such discussions.
“Our goal, of course, for this is to start to think about, what are the preconditions for beginning to allow certain kinds of businesses to open their doors again, to expand the definition of those who can work or those businesses that can have the doors open?” Pritzker said.
The other governors he’s spoken with have “all been thinking about it individually for their states and understand that speaking with a common voice might be a positive move,” he said.
— Chicago Tribune