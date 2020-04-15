Bloomington man charged with aggravated arson after house fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington man who was arrested after a Monday house fire was formally charged Wednesday afternoon.

Andrew L. Stanley, 37, is charged with aggravated arson. He is accused of setting his home on fire while a woman and a teenage girl were inside.

He is being held in the McLean County Jail in lieu of posting $15,035 and was ordered to avoid contact with the victims.

Bloomington Fire and Police departments were called to the 800 block of East Bissell Street Monday afternoon for a reported house fire and domestic dispute. During their investigation, firefighters determined the fire started in a bedroom and police said preliminary information indicated it was not accidental.