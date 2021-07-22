 Skip to main content
Bloomington man charged with aggravated battery of a child

BLOOMINGTON — Charges of aggravated battery against a child have been filed against a Bloomington man.

Court documents say Lance C. Cotton, 29, abused a person under 13 years old between Dec. 26, 2019, and Feb. 19, 2020, “causing injuries including bilateral subdural hemorrhages and numerous bone fractures.”

Lance Cotton

Cotton

He’s charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to a person under 13 years old and aggravated domestic battery to a victim under 12 years old. Court documents indicate it is the same victim in each count.

Cotton remains jailed in lieu of posting $25,035.

He was ordered to have no contact with the minor victim and any person under 18 years old.

An arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 13.

