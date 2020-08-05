You are the owner of this article.
Bloomington man charged with aggravated domestic battery
Kenneth E. Funk

Funk

BLOOMINGTON — Battery charges are pending against a Bloomington man.

Kenneth E. Funk, 24, is charged with aggravated domestic battery, accused of throwing a phone at a family or household member, causing a laceration that required sutures.

Funk was jailed in lieu of posting $3,535 and ordered not to have contact with the victim or a Bloomington address.

An arraignment was scheduled for Aug. 21.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

