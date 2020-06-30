Bloomington man charged with burglary, battery in McLean County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Burglary and battery charges are pending against a Bloomington man.

Kenneth E. Funk, 24, is charged with residential burglary for an incident in Hudson. A warrant for his arrest related to the burglary charge was issued March 6 and was returned Sunday.

Funk is also charged with aggravated domestic battery, accused of striking, grabbing and stomping on a member of his household and causing injuries; aggravated domestic battery with strangulation; and domestic battery.

These charges are related to an incident that police say occurred June 8 in Bloomington.

Funk is being held without bond at the McLean County Jail, pending a risk assessment. A bond review hearing is scheduled for July 6.

