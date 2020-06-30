You are the owner of this article.
Bloomington man charged with burglary, battery in McLean County
Bloomington man charged with burglary, battery in McLean County

Kenneth E. Funk

Kenneth E. Funk, 24, was wanted as of May 12, 2020, on a charge of residential burglary. He  is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has blond hair and green eyes. His last known address is in Bloomington.

BLOOMINGTON — Burglary and battery charges are pending against a Bloomington man.

Kenneth E. Funk, 24, is charged with residential burglary for an incident in Hudson. A warrant for his arrest related to the burglary charge was issued March 6 and was returned Sunday.

Funk is also charged with aggravated domestic battery, accused of striking, grabbing and stomping on a member of his household and causing injuries; aggravated domestic battery with strangulation; and domestic battery.

These charges are related to an incident that police say occurred June 8 in Bloomington.

Funk is being held without bond at the McLean County Jail, pending a risk assessment. A bond review hearing is scheduled for July 6.

The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases:

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

