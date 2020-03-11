Bloomington man charged with burglary, unlawful credit card use

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is accused of burglary.

Daniel P. Simpson, 43, of the 3500 block of Cornelius Drive, is charged with burglary and unlawful use of a credit card for allegedly using a credit card that did not belong to him without the cardholder’s consent on Nov. 24 at Walmart on West Market Street.

According to court documents, he used the card for more than $300 worth of items.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Feb. 21 and he was taken into custody March 10. Simpson was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

