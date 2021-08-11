 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Bloomington man charged with cocaine deliveries

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Drug delivery charges are pending for a Bloomington man.

Calvin E. Young, 29, is charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.

Calvin E. Young

Young

He is accused of delivering cocaine to a Bloomington police vice unit three times between July 26 and Aug. 9.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Normal man charged with cocaine deliveries, unlawful gun possession

A search warrant for his home resulted in police finding about 2 ounces of cocaine and drug delivery materials.

Young was jailed in lieu of posting $7,535. An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 3.

Here are some tips for pickpocket prevention.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: New Illinois law expands family and medical leave for educational support staff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News