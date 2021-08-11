Bloomington man charged with cocaine deliveries

BLOOMINGTON — Drug delivery charges are pending for a Bloomington man.
Calvin E. Young, 29, is charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.
He is accused of delivering cocaine to a Bloomington police vice unit three times between July 26 and Aug. 9.
A search warrant for his home resulted in police finding about 2 ounces of cocaine and drug delivery materials.
Young was jailed in lieu of posting $7,535. An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 3.