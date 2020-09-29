 Skip to main content
Bloomington man charged with cocaine delivery, possession
Bloomington man charged with cocaine delivery, possession

Devin Brown

Brown

BLOOMINGTON — Cocaine charges are pending against a Bloomington man.

Devin T. Brown, 42, is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of less than 1 gram of cocaine, one count of unlawful delivery of 1-15 grams of cocaine and one count of unlawful possession of less than 1 gram of cocaine with the intent to deliver.

He was arrested as part of a vice unit investigation by the Bloomington Police Department, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Brown was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for Oct. 16.

