Bloomington man charged with domestic battery

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man remains in McLean County jail on multiple charges of aggravated domestic battery.
Jonathan Campbell, 42, was charged in Bloomington Friday with aggravated domestic battery/strangulation and aggravated domestic battery, which are Class 2 felonies, and unlawful restraint, a Class 4 felony.
Prosecutors said he and the victim had an altercation and he is accused of punching her and placing his elbow on her neck. The victim was bleeding and police found blood splattered on a porch deck. Police also reported the victim had a laceration on her face.
The suspect was later found at his residence, hiding under a blanket.
Prosecutors said he had several previous domestic battery and drug convictions and asked for bond to be set at $150,000 with 10% to apply for his release.
“We believe he is a danger to society and to the victim,” said McLean County Assistant State's Attorney Patrick Sheehan.
Judge Pablo Eves set no bond and instead, ordered Campbell to be detained, pending a bond review hearing on Wednesday.
