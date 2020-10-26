 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bloomington man charged with drug induced homicide in 2019 death
0 comments
breaking top story

Bloomington man charged with drug induced homicide in 2019 death

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is in custody on charges of drug induced homicide connected to a June 2019 heroin delivery.

Anthony P. Forman, 38, is charged with drug induced homicide and two counts of unlawful delivery of less than 1 gram of heroin.

According to court documents, the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office have accused him of delivering the drug that caused the death of a person.

The person’s death was “caused by injection, inhalation, absorption or ingestion” of the heroin he is accused of delivering on June 17, 2019, which accounts for one of the two counts of drug delivery.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A different person was named in court files as the recipient in the other drug transaction.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Friday and he was taken into custody by Normal officers on Saturday.

Forman was jailed in lieu of posting $50,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for Nov. 20.

The latest Crime Stoppers cases:

Anthony Forman

Forman

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Damage to a Bloomington gambling machine caught on camera

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News