Bloomington man charged with drug induced homicide in 2019 death

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is in custody on charges of drug induced homicide connected to a June 2019 heroin delivery.

Anthony P. Forman, 38, is charged with drug induced homicide and two counts of unlawful delivery of less than 1 gram of heroin.

According to court documents, the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office have accused him of delivering the drug that caused the death of a person.

The person’s death was “caused by injection, inhalation, absorption or ingestion” of the heroin he is accused of delivering on June 17, 2019, which accounts for one of the two counts of drug delivery.

