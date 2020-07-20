Bloomington man charged with firing gun into the air in Normal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man faces weapons charges after prosecutors say he fired a gun into the air Saturday night in Normal.

Jasper D. Dortch, 32, is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and reckless discharge of a firearm. Police said he fired a .380 caliber pistol into the air outside in the 1700 block of Rockingham Drive in Normal, “endangering the bodily safety” of a nearby person, according to court documents.

About 10:15 p.m., Normal police responded to a loud argument and a report of gunfire in the area of Rockingham Drive, according to the probable cause statement read in court Monday.

Prosecutors said after the victim named in this case wouldn’t let Dortch into her apartment, the defendant took her pistol from her vehicle. After further argument, Dortch fired the victim’s gun into the air, prosecutors said.