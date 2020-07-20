Bloomington man charged with firing gun into the air in Normal

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man faces weapons charges after prosecutors say he fired a gun into the air Saturday night in Normal.
Jasper D. Dortch, 32, is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and reckless discharge of a firearm. Police said he fired a .380 caliber pistol into the air outside in the 1700 block of Rockingham Drive in Normal, “endangering the bodily safety” of a nearby person, according to court documents.
About 10:15 p.m., Normal police responded to a loud argument and a report of gunfire in the area of Rockingham Drive, according to the probable cause statement read in court Monday.
Prosecutors said after the victim named in this case wouldn’t let Dortch into her apartment, the defendant took her pistol from her vehicle. After further argument, Dortch fired the victim’s gun into the air, prosecutors said.
Normal police found three shell casings in the area, according to the probable cause statement.
Dortch was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for Aug. 7.
Crime Stoppers of McLean County:
Lanard E. Chambers
Bonnie D. Bertam
Davis W. Hopkins
Elizabeth A. Johnson
Darius French
Star Jones
Timothy L. King
Deonte Spates
Terrell Moon
Aaron J. Fluty
James Fields
Regina M. Evans
Carl R. Herrman
Brandon Finley
Timothy Chalcraft
Vincent Granderson
Deandre Dow
Fiona Sullivan
Kelli Shine
Tanicka T. Chiestder
Gene Jones
Ashley Robinson
Jacob Tempel
Shaquille Dorsey
James Fields
Oritsejolomi Mene-Okotie
Rafica Hooks
Caleb Lundskow
Angjell Brackins
Wilmer Hernandez
Patricia Seymon
Jerome Harris
Allen Creasy
Brooke Morlock
Devin Leigh Michel
Sergio Guevara
Brandy Andrews
Bobby Talley
Wilmer Hernandez
Felipe Reyes Jr.
Johnathon Schouten
Megan Bridget Coonelly
Devin Leigh Michel
Davis William Hopkins
Erin Joy Robertson
James Schulz
Sergio Guevara
Michael Watson
Cesar Armando Guerra y Guerra
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.