Bloomington man charged with intent to deliver meth

BLOOMINGTON — Methamphetamine charges are pending for a Bloomington man.
Ricky E. Griffin, 59, is charged with unlawful possession of meth with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of meth.
He remains jailed in lieu of posting $10,035.
An arraignment is scheduled for June 25.
Kade Heather
Courts Reporter
