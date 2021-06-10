 Skip to main content
Bloomington man charged with intent to deliver meth

BLOOMINGTON — Methamphetamine charges are pending for a Bloomington man.

Ricky E. Griffin, 59, is charged with unlawful possession of meth with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of meth.

Ricky E. Griffin

Ricky E. Griffin

He remains jailed in lieu of posting $10,035.

Bloomington man threw ‘soiled’ paper towel, drink, police say

An arraignment is scheduled for June 25.

