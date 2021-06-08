 Skip to main content
Bloomington man charged with LSD deliveries

Jakob Sexton

Jakob Sexton, 20, is charged with four counts of unlawful delivery of LSD and one count of unlawful delivery of cannabis.

BLOOMINGTON – Drug delivery charges are pending for a Bloomington man who sold lysergic acid diethylamide to Normal Police vice units, authorities said in court documents. 

Jakob Sexton, 20, is charged with four counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance – two are class X felonies and two are class 2 felonies.

He is accused of delivering between 15 to 100 grams of LSD on March 16 and April 26, and two other unspecified amounts of LSD on the same dates to Normal Police.

His attorney, Brendan Bukalski, of Johnson Law Group in Bloomington, said during a bond hearing Tuesday that Sexton turned himself in to police.

Sexton remained jailed in lieu of posting $5,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for June 25.

