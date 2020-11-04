 Skip to main content
Bloomington man charged with meth delivery
BLOOMINGTON — Meth charges are pending against a Bloomington man.

Kalin D. Buhl, 28, is charged with unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, unlawful possession for the same quantity and a misdemeanor for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to court documents, he had a hypodermic syringe.

Buhl was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for Nov. 20.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

