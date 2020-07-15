You are the owner of this article.
Bloomington man charged with meth delivery
BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man faces drug charges.

Jefferi D. Broadway, 33, is charged with unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, accused in a transaction on May 19 in Bloomington.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for July 24.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

