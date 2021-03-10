Bloomington man charged with meth delivery

BLOOMINGTON – A meth delivery charge is pending for a Bloomington man.
Matthew Burton, 43, is charged with unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine (class 2 felony). He was arrested as part of a Bloomington police narcotics investigation, prosecutors said in court.
Burton and a confidential police source arranged and met for a delivery March 9, according to a probable cause statement. After his arrest, Burton admitted to police to selling the meth, prosecutors said.
Burton was jailed in lieu of posting $15,035 and he is due back in court March 26 for an arraignment.