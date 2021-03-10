Bloomington man charged with meth delivery

BLOOMINGTON – A meth delivery charge is pending for a Bloomington man.

Matthew Burton, 43, is charged with unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine (class 2 felony). He was arrested as part of a Bloomington police narcotics investigation, prosecutors said in court.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Burton and a confidential police source arranged and met for a delivery March 9, according to a probable cause statement. After his arrest, Burton admitted to police to selling the meth, prosecutors said.

Burton was jailed in lieu of posting $15,035 and he is due back in court March 26 for an arraignment.

Protestors call for voter rights at Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.