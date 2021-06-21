 Skip to main content
Bloomington man charged with meth delivery

BLOOMINGTON — A drug charge is pending against a Bloomington man.

Albert F. Matheny, 35, is charged with one count of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.

He is accused of delivering less than 5 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine to a Bloomington police vice unit on Jan. 14.

A warrant was issued May 14 and returned June 19.

Matheny remains jailed in lieu of posting $5,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for July 9.

Albert F. Matheny

 PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
