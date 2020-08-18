You are the owner of this article.
Bloomington man charged with meth possession
Bloomington man charged with meth possession

BLOOMINGTON — Drug charges are pending against a Bloomington man.

Anthony E. Smith, 29, is charged with unlawful possession of 5-15 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of 5-15 grams of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of alprazolam with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of alprazolam.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $7,535.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

