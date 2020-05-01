Bloomington man charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse, assault

BLOOMINGTON — A man is in McLean County jail in lieu of posting $50,035 bond on multiple charges of sexual assault and sexual abuse of a family member.
Adam L. Simmons, 41, of Bloomington, was arrested at 7 p.m. Thursday by the Normal Police Department in Normal, said Police Chief Rick Bleichner.
“The charges stem from a sexual assault that occurred March 21 at an apartment in the 1500 block of Hovey Avenue in Normal with a juvenile victim known to the offender,” he said.
Simmons was formally charged Friday with three counts of criminal sexual assault by force; three counts of criminal sexual assault by a family member with a victim under 18; three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and threatening the life of someone; aggravated criminal sexual assault with bodily harm; two counts of criminal sexual abuse and threatening the life of someone; and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse with a family member/victim under 18.
Police declined to provide further information because of the nature of the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 309-820-8888.
