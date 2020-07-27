You are the owner of this article.
Bloomington man charged with possession of stolen gun
top story
PUBLIC SAFETY

Bloomington man charged with possession of stolen gun

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man remained in McLean County jail on Monday after police said they found him with a stolen handgun.

Prosecutors say in May 2019, a Bloomington woman reported her weapon was stolen and said the only person who had access to her residence at the time it disappeared was a former boyfriend, identified as Maurice Sutton, 30.

Police could not find Sutton to question him at the time, but just after midnight Sunday, police were notified of a woman screaming in a car in a parking lot in Bloomington.

When police arrived, a search of the vehicle resulted in the location of the missing gun in the center console and identified Sutton as the owner of the vehicle.

He was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful use of weapons by a felon. He remains in McLean County jail in lieu of posting $10,035. He is scheduled for arraignment on Aug. 14. A booking photo was not immediately available.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people who commit felony crimes in McLean County. Call (309) 828-1111.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

