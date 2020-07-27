Bloomington man charged with possession of stolen gun

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man remained in McLean County jail on Monday after police said they found him with a stolen handgun.

Prosecutors say in May 2019, a Bloomington woman reported her weapon was stolen and said the only person who had access to her residence at the time it disappeared was a former boyfriend, identified as Maurice Sutton, 30.

Police could not find Sutton to question him at the time, but just after midnight Sunday, police were notified of a woman screaming in a car in a parking lot in Bloomington.

When police arrived, a search of the vehicle resulted in the location of the missing gun in the center console and identified Sutton as the owner of the vehicle.