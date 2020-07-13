You are the owner of this article.
Bloomington man charged with sex assault in Carlock
Quincy Washington

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man faces sexual assault charges.

Quincy L. Washington, 40, is charged with two counts of sexual assault after an incident that a victim said occurred Wednesday in Carlock, prosecutors said Monday. 

He is also charged with unlawful restraint and misdemeanor domestic battery.

Washington was held without bond Monday pending a risk assessment evaluation. A bond hearing was scheduled for Friday.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

