Bloomington man charged with sexual assault, abuse of child
Bloomington man charged with sexual assault, abuse of child

James W. Lawrence

James W. Lawrence, 45, of Bloomington, is charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and two counts of criminal sexual assault of a child between 13 and 17 years old.

 PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man has been accused by police of sexually assaulting and abusing a child.

James W. Lawrence, 45, is charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and two counts of criminal sexual assault of a child between 13 and 17 years old.

He’s accused by authorities of committing sexual acts from Jan. 19 through 20.

A warrant for his arrest was issued May 20 and returned Monday, when his bond was set at $1 million, 10% to apply, meaning he would need to pay $100,000 plus a $35 bond fee to be released.

Lawrence’s bond remained set at that amount during a custody hearing Tuesday.

An arraignment is scheduled for June 11.

