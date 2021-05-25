Bloomington man charged with sexual assault, abuse of child

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man has been accused by police of sexually assaulting and abusing a child.
James W. Lawrence, 45, is charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and two counts of criminal sexual assault of a child between 13 and 17 years old.
He’s accused by authorities of committing sexual acts from Jan. 19 through 20.
A warrant for his arrest was issued May 20 and returned Monday, when his bond was set at $1 million, 10% to apply, meaning he would need to pay $100,000 plus a $35 bond fee to be released.
Lawrence’s bond remained set at that amount during a custody hearing Tuesday.
An arraignment is scheduled for June 11.
