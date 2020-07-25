Bloomington man charged with striking police officer, prosecutors say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man faces charges of aggravated battery of a peace officer after prosecutors say he struck a Bloomington police officer during his arrest early Saturday morning.

Police were called to Cadillac Jack’s in Bloomington after a customer refused to leave. In a probable cause statement, police said they located Vincent Young, 46, and escorted him from the establishment to issue him written notice of this ban from the property at the request of the owner.

Police say Young attempted to walk away and struggle with the officers. He was arrested and taken to McLean County jail, but when the handcuffs were removed from his wrist, he reached through a window and struck the officer with his hand, prosecutors said Saturday.

He faces charges of criminal trespass, two counts of resisting arrest, and a Class 2 felony charge of aggravated battery of a police officers.

Young was released on a $3,000 personal recognizance bond and is due in court for an arraignment on Sept. 4.

