Bloomington man defrauded Illinois State University Credit Union, prosecutors say
Bloomington man defrauded Illinois State University Credit Union, prosecutors say

Tylon Rodgers

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man has been charged with financial institution fraud and theft.

Prosecutors in court documents said Tylon L. Rodgers, 46, “knowingly executed a scheme or artifice” between $10,000 and $100,000 to defraud Illinois State University Credit Union between Nov. 13 and 16, 2019.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Dec. 31, and he was in McLean County custody July 2.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $1,035. An arraignment was scheduled for 10 a.m. July 24.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

