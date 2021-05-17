 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bloomington man delivered cocaine 3 times, police say
0 comments
top story

Bloomington man delivered cocaine 3 times, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Telly S. Bishop

Telly S. Bishop, 46, of Bloomington, is charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. He is accused of delivering less than one gram of cocaine on March 10, March 23 and April 14.

 PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

BLOOMINGTON – Cocaine delivery charges are pending for a Bloomington man.

Telly S. Bishop, 46, is charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

He is accused of delivering less than 1 gram of cocaine to a Bloomington police vice unit on March 10, March 23 and April 14.

Bond set for Colfax man accused of breaking into wife’s home, punching her

A warrant for his arrest was issued May 14 and returned Monday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Bishop was released from custody on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

An arraignment is set for June 4.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear facemasks in most cases. Bloomington-Normal-area residents have mixed feelings about the new guidance.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News