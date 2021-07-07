Bloomington man exposes himself, punches officers, police say

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man pulled down his pants and exposed himself in front of a woman, and later again in front of Bloomington police officers, authorities said in court documents.

Khalil Y. Muhammad, 27, then struggled with police during arrest and punched one officer in the face, kicked another in the leg and spit on a third officer, officials said.

He is charged with three counts of aggravated battery, four counts of resisting a peace officer and one count of disorderly conduct for the incident that occurred Monday in the 300 block of West Monroe Street, Bloomington, according to court documents.

Muhammad was jailed in lieu of posting $2,035 and an arraignment is scheduled for July 23.

