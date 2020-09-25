 Skip to main content
Bloomington man faces 8 drug felonies
Corion Willis

Willis

BLOOMINGTON — Eight drug charges are pending against a Bloomington man.

Corion D. Willis, 31, is charged with eight counts of unlawful delivery of cocaine, with three of those offenses within 500 feet of a park. Two of the counts involve transactions of 1-15 grams of cocaine while the remaining six counts were for less than 1 gram of cocaine each.

Willis was arrested as part of a Bloomington Police Department vice unit investigation, which involved drug transactions from three dates in September, prosecutors said in court Friday.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $20,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for Oct. 16.

Crime Stoppers:

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

