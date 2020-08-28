 Skip to main content
Bloomington man faces aggravated domestic battery charges
Nathan Price

Price

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was held without bond Friday on domestic battery charges.

Nathan H. Price, 29, is charged with aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation and domestic battery, a felony for a subsequent offence.

A risk assessment evaluation was ordered and a bond review hearing was scheduled for next Thursday.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

