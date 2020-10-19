Bloomington man faces cocaine charges

BLOOMINGTON — Cocaine charges are pending against a Bloomington man.
Anthony J. Jones, 36, is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of less than one gram of cocaine, one count of unlawful possession of less than one gram of cocaine with the intent to deliver and one count of unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
A warrant was issued Aug. 18 and he was arrested on Monday, having been indicted by a McLean County grand jury.
Jones was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for Nov. 6.
