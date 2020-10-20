Bloomington man faces cocaine charges

BLOOMINGTON — A man faces cocaine charges in McLean County.

Malcolm J. Johnson, 27, is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a cocaine — one for less than 1 gram and one for 1-15 grams.

Court documents indicate he is a resident of Riverdale, a village in Cook County. However, Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Horve said Johnson’s address filed in the Secretary of State system is in Bloomington.

Horve said Johnson was arrested as part of two ongoing investigations and additional charges could be filed.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $50,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for Nov. 6.