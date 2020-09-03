 Skip to main content
Bloomington man faces felony cannabis charges
BLOOMINGTON — Felony cannabis charges have been filed against a Bloomington man.

Geoffrey Rowry, 29, is charged with unlawful possession of 2,000-5,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of the cannabis for the same quantity. That's between 4.4 and 11 pounds. 

He was arrested as part of an investigation by the Bloomington Police Department vice and street crimes units.

Rowry was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035. An arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 18.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

