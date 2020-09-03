Bloomington man faces felony cannabis charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Felony cannabis charges have been filed against a Bloomington man.

Geoffrey Rowry, 29, is charged with unlawful possession of 2,000-5,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of the cannabis for the same quantity. That's between 4.4 and 11 pounds.

He was arrested as part of an investigation by the Bloomington Police Department vice and street crimes units.

Rowry was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035. An arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 18.

