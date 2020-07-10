Bloomington man faces meth charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Drug charges are pending against a Bloomington man.

Daniel J. Aldama, 30, is charged with unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine; unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of meth with the intent to deliver; and unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of meth.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for July 24.

A booking photo of Aldama was not immediately available and has been requested by The Pantagraph.

