Bloomington man faces six felonies, including cannabis possession

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with drug sales, but police say they later found additional drugs and an illegal weapon.
Brian K. Burnett, 29, was taken into custody after Bloomington police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of South Main Street.
He was arrested on preliminary charges involving cannabis delivery. With a search warrant, Bloomington’s Street Crimes Unit recovered additional drugs, an undisclosed amount of cash, drug sales material and a stolen pistol from Burnett's home, according to police.
According to court documents, Burnett is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of cannabis for a subsequent offense, unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of alprazolam and unlawful possession of cannabis.
He was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.