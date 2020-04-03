Bloomington man faces six felonies, including cannabis possession

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with drug sales, but police say they later found additional drugs and an illegal weapon.

Brian K. Burnett, 29, was taken into custody after Bloomington police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of South Main Street.

He was arrested on preliminary charges involving cannabis delivery. With a search warrant, Bloomington’s Street Crimes Unit recovered additional drugs, an undisclosed amount of cash, drug sales material and a stolen pistol from Burnett's home, according to police.